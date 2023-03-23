Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After letting his game do the talking against the New York Knicks, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler also made sure to let Julius Randle and co. hear it from him.

Late in the third quarter after draining the tough turnaround jumper and getting the foul for the and-1 opportunity–which he completed for the 85-77 lead–Butler let everyone know that he’s THE guy. He exclaimed “I’m like that” as he looked at the Heat bench that was going crazy after his epic shot.

Jimmy Butler is LIKE THAT indeed. Of course he didn’t let the Knicks steal his thunder, as he powered the Heat to the 127-120 victory. Butler finished with 35 points, four rebounds, nine assists and four steals in the crucial win over New York.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Heat have now won two straight games and four of their last five, and that’s thanks in large part to Butler. Miami is just so hard to beat when their superstar forward plays with the same tenacity he had against the Knicks.

Miami remains seventh in the East with a 40-24 record, but they could climb to the sixth seed and topple the Brooklyn Nets really soon. Brooklyn plays the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, and a defeat will push them out of their current spot. If not, the Heat and Nets will actually meet on Saturday, which is the perfect opportunity for the Vice City franchise to take away the sixth seed.

With the way Jimmy Butler is playing, that goal is definitely within reach.