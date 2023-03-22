The New York Knicks (42-31) visit the Miami Heat (39-34) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New York has won three of their last four games and sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks covered 57% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. Miami has also won three of their last four as they sit in seventh place in the East. The Heat covered 37% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the conference foes. New York holds a 2-0 advantage thus far including a 122-120 win in Miami earlier this month.

Here are the Knicks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Heat Odds

New York Knicks: +2 (-112)

Miami Heat: -2 (-108)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Heat

TV: MSG, Bally Sun

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York is coming off a brutal loss to a short-handed Minnesota team on Monday night but they have been playing great basketball in recent weeks and has risen to the fifth seed in the East. The Knicks have a great chance to cover as two-point underdogs against a team they’ve already beaten twice prior. New York features a balanced attack as they rank in the top half of the league in both scoring and points allowed. While the Knicks’ offense doesn’t feature much passing (they rank last in assists), New York does a great job attacking the rim and chucking threes. They rank fourth in free throw attempts per game and eighth in three-point attempts per game. Additionally, they are an elite offensive rebounding team who ranks second in offensive rebound rate.

New York is led by do-it-all forward Julius Randle. Randle is having a monster year and has been a man on a mission since the All-Star break. Over his last 13 games, Randle averaged 29.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 3.9 APG. He has been hunting threes since the break, averaging over 10 attempts per game while shooting 38% from deep. Randle is coming off arguably the best game of his career when he scored 57 points in their loss to the Timberwolves. He’s averaged 33 PPG in their two prior matchups with Miami – setting him up for another monster game tonight.

The Knicks are hardly a one-man show as point guard Jalen Brunson has been a major difference-maker since joining the team. He’s been rock-solid since the All-Star break, averaging 22.5 PPG and 6.0 APG. Brunson has been highly efficient over that span, showing 50% overall and 43% from three. Beside him, both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have also been strong contributors since the break. Barrett has averaged 19.9 PPG while Quickley has chipped in 18.4 PPG. With a plethora of perimeter scorers, the Knicks should feel very confident in their chances of covering as road dogs tonight.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami has finally started to get things together after a rocky start to the season. The Heat are arguably the most unique team in the league as they are well-positioned in the Eastern Conference playoff ladder despite ranking dead-last in scoring. Thankfully for Heat fans, Miami features a lock-down defense that allows the second-fewest points per game in the league. They are especially stingy in the paint where they allow the second-fewest interior points per game. Offensively, the Heat are not very efficient but they do an excellent job getting to the line. Their 19.5 made free throws per game ranks eighth in the NBA thanks to their second-best 83% free-throw percentage.

While the Heat have been a relatively balanced team throughout the season, veteran Jimmy Butler has cemented himself as the clear alpha since the All-Star break. Over his last 14 games, Butler has averaged 25.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 5.1 APG. He’s been remarkably efficient over that time, shooting 61% from the floor despite being a perimeter player. While the Knicks have held Butler to 43% shooting over the last two matchups, he is in the midst of one of the hottest stretches as a member of the Heat.

For as good as Butler has been, both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have the potential to pop off for big nights. Since the break, Adebayo has averaged 19 PPG while Herro has chipped in 18.9 PPG.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick

New York has won both previous matchups but the Heat are playing good ball right now and thus I like them to defend their home court tonight.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -2 (-108)