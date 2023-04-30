Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat’s Game 1 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked what player he coached that he would have let stay in the game after an injury like Butler suffered.

“I don’t know, Udonis Haslem probably?” Erik Spoelstra said, via James Herbert of CBS Sports. “I don’t want to get beat up on national TV.”

Udonis Haslem îs still on the Heat roster, and did not participate in the Game 1 win. He announced that he would be retiring after this season, when the Heat’s NBA Playoffs run comes to an end.

Jimmy Butler has been arguably the most impressive player in these NBA Playoffs, playing a huge part in the Heat’s upset series one over the one seed Milwaukee Bucks. Butler scored 25 and grabbed 11 rebounds in Miami’s win over the Knicks in Game 1. Spoelstra described the trust he has with Butler.

“This is four years, plus the bubble, so it feels like 10 years,” Spoelstra said, via Herbert.

The status of Butler’s ankle will be a key for the rest of the series. He has been the most important player for Miami, and it will be intriguing to track his status ahead of Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Interestingly, now both teams have players dealing with ankle injuries. Julius Randle of the Knicks missed Game 1 due to reaggravating an ankle injury in New York’s Game 5 series-clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat stole Game 1 on the road, and fans will be monitoring the injury report for both teams ahead of a Game 2 that Miami does not necessarily need, but would very much like to win.