A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat added to the woes of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, as they defeated the Mavs at home Saturday night, 129-112. Butler was untouchable in that game to lead the Heat past Dallas despite big games from Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

In fact, Jimmy Butler just pulled off an incredible feat never before seen in the history of the NBA. According to StatMuse, Butler is the first player ever in the NBA to score at least 35 points, dish out 12 assists, and have zero turnovers while shooting 75 percent or better from the field.

Thanks to that explosive performance from Jimmy Butler, the Heat managed to snap a three-game losing skid.

Butler also got plenty of help from the likes of Cody Zeller and Max Strus. Zeller started in lieu of Bam Adebayo and poured in 20 points with eight rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes of action, while Strus went off for 18 points on the strength of 6-for-9 shooting from behind the arc. Kevin Love made his presence felt as well, with 18 points coming off the bench.

The win over the Mavs put Jimmy Butler and the Heat just one and a half games outside of the top six in the Eastern Conference standings. They are going to need Butler to sustain that form if they are to keep their hopes alive of snatching a guaranteed playoffs spot in the East.

The Heat take two days of rest before getting back to work on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons on the road.