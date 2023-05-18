Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

‘Playoff’ Jimmy Butler is a real thing. The Miami Heat star forward has raised his level of play when it matters most, especially in this year’s NBA Playoffs, taking his team to new heights in the process.

After he helped lead the Heat to a come-from-behind win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night, Butler’s head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the superstar’s impact on Miami.

Spoelstra’s response? You “can’t quantify it“, per ClutchPoints.

“You can’t quantify it. There’s no analytic to it. Just the feeling of stability in the locker room… There’s just a settling effect that is impossible to quantify.”

Spoelstra said that Butler provides a feeling of “stability” to the locker room that is just “impossible” to put into words or numbers.

You just know it when you see it.

That ‘it’ factor that Butler has?

That’s what powered the Heat to a stunning NBA Playoffs upset over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

That’s what helped the Heat storm back from a nine-point deficit to stun the Celtics in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Butler simply won’t allow himself or his teammates to give anything less than 100 percent effort on both ends of the floor.

He demands it of himself and of others.

And if you don’t think Butler has the will to win, look no further than his brilliant response when asked if he thought the Heat had this kind of run in them during the Play-In Tournament.

“D**n right I did.”

Butler’s attitude and leadership trickles down to every other Heat player.

And that’s more important than any basket, assist or rebound ever could be.