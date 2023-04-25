A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jimmy Butler was a man possessed Tuesday night for the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their first-round series against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat looked as though they were circling down the drain, as they were down by 10 points with just a little over five minutes remaining in regulation.

But Jimmy Butler was not going to let his Heat lose the game. There was no way he would let the Bucks tie the series at 2-2 in front of Miami’s home crowd so he put the Heat on his back and went down to work, finishing with an insane output of 56 points on 19-for-28 shooting from the field. He hit 50 when he drained a 22-foot jumper to put the Heat ahead by three points with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Right after the ball found the bottom of the net to get to 50 points, Jimmy Butler let everyone know who’s Miami’s hero.

“THIS IS MY SH*T” Jimmy Butler after reaching 50 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kLnIS7iGg5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Jimmy Butler barely got any help from his teammates. After his 56 points, the next leading scorer for Miami in Game 4 was Bam Adebayo who took 16 attempts from the field to get to 15 points. It was all Jimmy Butler for the undermanned Heat, who were also missing the services of Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo due to injuries.

Somehow, thanks to the unbelievable effort of Jimmy Butler, the Heat are now just a win away from eliminating the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat can finish the job on Wednesday in Milwaukee.