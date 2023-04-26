Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

It is safe to say that Charles Barkley was impressed by Jimmy Butler’s monster performance in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Butler led Miami to a crucial win with 56 points to give the Heat a 3-1 lead in the series. Barkley made a bold Jimmy Butler-LeBron James claim on Inside the NBA after the incredible effort, per Naveen Ganglani.

“The best performance I’ve ever seen in the playoffs was the night LeBron scored 29 out of 30 at Detroit,” Barkley said. “25 straight, and 29 out of 30. That was the best game I’ve seen in a playoff personally… until tonight. That was the best performance I’ve seen since I’ve been on television. I mean, it was flat out incredible, it was an honor and privilege to watch it. But man, that guy was not going to let them lose tonight.”

Jimmy Butler is no stranger to impressive playoff performances. His effort on Monday was arguably his best ever though. Yes, it is only the first round of the NBA Playoffs. With that being said, the Heat are going up against a No. 1 ranked Bucks team. Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury for Game 4. Many people around the NBA world expected Milwaukee to earn the road victory and even the series up at two games apiece.

As Barkley stated though, Jimmy Butler was not going to allow that to occur. He gave everything he had and led Miami, who is playing without Tyler Herro, to the win. The Heat are now in a good position to finish off the upset against the Bucks.