Jimmy Butler took one page out of Stephen Curry’s playbook on Saturday. The Miami Heat forward tried a no-look jump shot in their strong 129-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Check out Jimmy Buckets do his thing and quickly turn the other way:

Jimmy Butler pulled The Steph Curry no look on a mid range shot

pic.twitter.com/sl68e9WF2s — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) April 2, 2023

The man knew it was cash. Asked about whether he was trademarking the move from the midrange, the Heat star stayed humble and reiterated it was Steph Curry’s thing. He’ll only be willing to try it from midrange, else risk getting embarrassed.

“No, that’s not my thing,” said Jimmy Butler. “I was in a rhythm. I knew it was going it, especially from the mid post. I’m gonna try the stuff that Steph [Curry] be doing from three, hit the side of the backboard and probably never do it again.”

Jimmy Butler: "I'm gonna try the stuff that Steph [Curry] be doing from three, hit the side of the backboard and probably never do it again." pic.twitter.com/UrtbgUHa1Q — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 2, 2023

The man knows his limitations. Not everyone can be as supremely confident as Stephen Curry from beyond the arc. He’s a 32.3 percent three-point shooter for his career and isn’t going to make the egotistical gamble to look away early from downtown. But he can definitely make that middy when he needs to.

The Heat will likely end up as one of the lower-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference first round. Just a slim margin separates Miami from the Brooklyn Nets at six and have at least the seventh spot all but locked up.

With a playoff performer like Jimmy Butler on the team, expect whichever top seed draws them to take the challenge as seriously as possible. Especially when he starts making no-look fadeaways.