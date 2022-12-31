By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Miami Heat have endured a mediocre 2022-2023 season. Between injuries and underperformance, Miami hasn’t been able to develop much in the way of consistency. However, it was reported that Jimmy Butler is seeking clearance to return amid his current knee injury, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler headed directly to Los Angeles following Friday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets in the hope of getting final clearance from doctors there not to have to miss additional time this season to manage his sore right knee,” Winderman wrote.

Jimmy Butler has performed well when healthy this season. He’s averaging 22 points per game on 53 percent field goal and 34 percent three-point shooting for Miami. But that production has come in limited action due to injury. Butler previously addressed his consistent injury concerns.

“I can only imagine how my teammates feel and my coaches feel, how coach Pat and them feel,” Butler said. “But I want to be out there, honestly. Because I think that I can help. I know that I can help. And I will get this thing right and we’ll be ready to string together some wins.”

The Heat are looking to start winning games and power past the .500 mark. Bam Adebayo commented on Miami’s mediocrity, per Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel as well.

“The thing about it, we don’t want to be mediocre. We don’t want to be in the middle of the pack,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo and the Heat are hopeful that Jimmy Butler can return and stay healthy moving forward. We will provide updates on the situation as they are made available.