By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

After a dismal start to the year, the Miami Heat are back on track again for the year. They’ve managed to climb back up to .500 after losing a bunch of games to start the season. Their last game was a loss against the Chicago Bulls, where they were without Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler due to an injury and sickness, respectively. Against the Indiana Pacers, though, it seems like both players are on track to return based on the injury report.

After missing the Bulls game due to a knee injury, Kyle Lowry is now off the injury report. Jimmy Butler is still on the injury report for the Heat, but he’s listed as probable with a knee injury as well. Having both of these players back would help them deal with a Pacers team that has given playoff teams trouble this season.

The Heat started their 2022 season on the wrong foot. At one point, they sat near the bottom of the Eastern Conference due to a myriad of issues. In the last few games, though, Miami has seen a resurgence, and they’re now sitting at seventh in the East.

Whether this team can sustain their newfound form is a different question, though. With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry returning from injury, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will have a much easier time. Butler is playing well this season, shooting above 50% from the field and 36% from deep. Lowry, on the other hand, has struggled so far this year, but he’s still an able shooter and can provide playmaking for Miami’s many weapons.