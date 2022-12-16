By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Jimmy Butler hasn’t had the best of seasons with the Miami Heat. He has missed a considerable amount of time due to knee soreness, and he’s been available in back-to-back sets due to load management. However, with the Heat still looking to gain ground in the standings, every game matters. And Butler returned just in time to help lead the Heat to a needed 111-108 victory over the Houston Rockets with Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry out.

Jimmy Butler had a solid enough game. He scored 20 points on 7-13 shooting from the field, to go along with all-around contributions of 10 rebounds, seven dimes, four steals, and three blocks. But the 33-year old superstar wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Butler was harsh on himself, going as far as saying that he was ‘terrible’ and that he still has tons of room to improve on what already was an incredible game, all things considered.

“If I stopped turning the ball over, make some shots, make some free throws, I don’t think it’ll be like that [a close game]. But a win is a win. I’ll take it. But man, I got to be better. I was terrible,” Butler said, per Bally Sports Florida.

(Skip to 0:30 for the relevant part.)

"It was a very, very important win on the road. It's always fun to win." Jimmy Butler praises Tyler Herro and the rest of his teammates after the Heat's 3rd straight road win@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulturepic.twitter.com/nqKjsJu7Gm — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) December 16, 2022

Jimmy Butler entered the night shooting 84.3 percent from the charity stripe on 7.4 attempts per game, so going 6-10 certainly would have been disappointing. Moreover, Jimmy G. Buckets turned the ball over four times. And for a guy who holds himself to the highest of standards, it’s clear where Butler is coming from by being this hard on himself.

Nevertheless, Tyler Herro stole the show from Butler anyway. So perhaps Butler need not be brutal on his own performance and focus instead on what he was able to provide.