By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jimmy Butler could be out of action again on Tuesday when the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls. This will potentially be Butler’s second missed contest in the last four games, and the 12th time he’s sitting out for his team this season.

This time around, Butler is dealing with some sort of stomach bug. According to NBA reporter Tim Reynolds, the Heat star has been tagged as questionable against the Bulls with a gastrointestinal problem. No further details have been reported as of yet, but at this point, it doesn’t sound like this is an overly serious issue for the six-time All-Star. Nevertheless, it’s still very much possible that Butler is forced to sit out Tuesday’s matchup against the Bulls.

The Heat have been on a roll of late, winning their last four games. Whenever he’s on the court, Jimmy Butler has been his usual reliable self for Miami. He’s no spring chicken, though, and injuries seem to be knocking more often for him these days.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are reeling right now. This team is currently on a four-game losing streak, which was recently punctuated by an embarrassing 150-126 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Chicago has lost by a total margin of 47 points in its last two games, and to say that this squad is in a heap of trouble at the moment would be an understatement.

Apart from Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin have also already been ruled out for the Heat. Miami could be without three of their starters on Tuesday, with guys like Victor Oladipo potentially being handed an opportunity to make some noise amid the team’s injury problems.