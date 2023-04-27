Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Miami Heat have shocked the NBA world by beating the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime Wednesday night, 128-126. Even more shocking was how they accomplished the road victory. The Heat trailed for the majority of the game, including by double digits in the fourth quarter. Yet, Jimmy Butler once again showed why he is known as ‘Playoff Jimmy.”

Butler scored 42 points on 17-for-33 from the field in the win. That includes hitting the buzzer-beating layin off an inbounds pass just before the buzzer to force overtime. It was an incredible shot that left NBA stars and fans alike in awe.

In the win, Butler became the first player in Heat playoff history to record back-to-back 40 point games, according to the NBA on Twitter. The Heat superstar dropped 56 points in their Game 4 win. That also set a Heat franchise playoff record for most points in a game.

It was truly a shocking development. Miami became the first #8 seed since 2012 to beat a #1 seed in the first round of the playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls that year amid Derrick Rose’s injury. The Heat are only the sixth number one seed to lose in the first round in the history of the NBA playoffs under its current format.

The Bucks dominated for the majority of the game, but credit must go to Miami for sticking with it. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 13 of 23 free throws, which is extremely costly. They actually led by four with 15 seconds remaining and found a way to lose.

The Heat advance to play the New York Knicks in the second round. The Knicks eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the night Wednesday.