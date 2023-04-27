Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Josh Hart couldn’t stop himself from trolling his New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson after their Game 5 series win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hart and Brunson went to the postgame presser together, and the former had all the jokes for his teammate.

Brunson was sensational in Game 5 against the Cavs, dropping a team-high 23 points in the absence of Julius Randle who got injured early in the contest. The former Dallas Mavericks star also recorded four rebounds, four assists and two steals to his tally as they dominated Cleveland.

When asked if Brunson is a star player, Hart had the most hilarious response.

“He’s undersized, overrated, overpaid,” Hart jokingly said.

Josh Hart treated himself to chicken wings during his press conference and Jalen Brunson wasn't having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/07P9YGRLPH — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 27, 2023

We all know where Josh Hart is coming from here. When the Knicks stole Jalen Brunson from Dallas and signed him to a $104 million deal, the move was heavily criticized. Many called Brunson not only overpaid, but also overrated. A lot of ‘Bockers faithful also mocked him for being undersized.

Fast forward to nine months later, Brunson has not only lived up to his contract. He has also proven to be the best player on the Knicks, and without him, New York wouldn’t even be able to make it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

While Knicks fans are laughing now with Hart’s jokes, it was definitely a thing a few months ago. Good thing the New York franchise really believed in Brunson.

Brunson’s signing aside, though, who wouldn’t love the arrival of Hart in New York after his midseason trade?