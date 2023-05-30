A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

As it turned out, Jimmy Butler was right on the money with his declaration in 2022 after the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in that year’s Eastern Conference Finals. After Butler and the Heat returned the favor to Boston and defeated Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in Game 7 Monday night, everyone got reminded of the vow made by the Miami star guard last year.

“We had enough. Next year, we will have enough and we’re gonna be right back in this same situation and we’re gonna get it done,” Jimmy Butler said at that time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What’s more impressive is that Jimmy Butler and the Heat delivered on their promise to make the NBA Finals this season despite going through the Play-in Tournament in which they even lost a game to the Atlanta Hawks before beating the Chicago Bulls to score the No. 8 seed in the East. As a reward for surviving the Play-in Tournament, the Heat were matched up against the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. It did not look so good for the Heat, but they found a way to defy the odds and shock the rest of the league by eliminating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in five games. In the second round, the Heat’s success continued, taking out the New York Knicks in six games.

After taking care of business and avoiding a historic collapse versus the Celtics, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Heat have one more mountain to scale in the form of the Denver Nuggets to complete their pumpkin ride as a Cinderella in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.