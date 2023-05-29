Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

History could be in the making when the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat in game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. No team has ever come down from 3-0 to storm back and make the NBA finals in the history of the sport. Fanduel is running a same-game parlay that’s paying out over 4-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our NBA same-game prop odds series this Monday, May 29th.

NBA Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Same-Game Parlay Odds

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +402

Jayson Tatum has been the best player in the Eastern Conference Finals by a wide margin, and he’s poised to have another big game in Game 7. Tatum is averaging 27.4 points per game in the series, and he’s hit the over on 25.5 points in four of his six games. He’s shooting 47.8% from the field and 91% from the free-throw line.

Jimmy Butler has been the heart and soul of the Miami Heat in this series, and if the Heat want to have a chance of winning he needs to have a big game tonight in Game 7. Butler is averaging 24.2 points per game in the series, and he’s hit the over on 25.5 points in three of his six games during the series.

Jaylen Brown has been an integral part of the Celtics’ comeback during this series against the Miami Heat. He is doing it across the board on both sides of the ball. He has been doing a great job getting his teammates involved as he is averaging 3.2 assists per game during the Celtics’ historic Eastern Conference Finals. If this game is as high-scoring as most expect it to be then Brown should be able to hit this mark.

Al Horford has been a key part of the Boston Celtics’ defense in this series, and he will need to lock down the paint to get the Celtics to the NBA Finals. Horford is averaging 6 rebounds per game in the series, and he’s grabbed at least six rebounds in four of his six games.