The Miami Heat recorded a crucial win Wednesday night in terms of the Eastern Conference standings as they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, 107-104. While it was the return of a two-game absence of Jimmy Butler who had an exceptional game, it was star Terry Rozier who turned on the clutch gene and made huge buckets down the stretch.
Butler would score 30 points in his return from the right foot contusion injury to go along with five assists, four rebounds, and even had four steals. However, he would praise Rozier for his late-game heroics saying that he “put on a show” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
“Terry [Rozier] put on a show, man,” Butler said. “When half the arena is there to see you, you got to come out and do your thing.”
Rozier goes through the final moment of the Heat's win over Cavs
Rozier scored a total of 24 points, but had 11 in the fourth quarter including a four-point play and eventually a three-pointer that put the game on ice with around 14 seconds left. The former Charlotte Hornets guard detailed what his thought process was in that moment where he drained the step-back three.
“I was just trying to shake Okoro off, trying to give him a step-back or something like that because he does a great job of guarding,” Rozier said. “Then he fouled me, so that was even better.”
TERRY ROZIER IS TAKING OVER 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Wi2vqjm7BD
— Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) March 21, 2024
Erik Spoelstra said this performance showed why Miami wanted Rozier
He has had solid performances in his first season with Miami before, but this was a game that showed why the Heat wanted him in the first place. This was reinforced by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra who spoke after the win that they were eager to obtain him in the first place because he is a “great clutch performer” and that he “could make plays and create something out of nothing.”
“This is why we wanted him here, he’s a great clutch performer and he’s been that way his entire career,” Spoelstra. “And we needed another guy that could make plays and create something out of nothing. That’s what he basically did those last two possessions.”
Rozier is averaging 20 points, 4.2 rebounds, and six assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field this season as he was sent by the Hornets to the Heat in a trade before the deadline that also dealt Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick. Miami was looking for a versatile point guard that can pass the ball, but also create his own shot and score at will as Rozier is that guy and more.
Rozier's ultimate goal is to win with Miami
However, it was always going to be a challenge to mesh with Miami as while he was arguably the main guy with the Hornets, he was joining a Heat team that had three players score over 20 points per game in Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo. He said to ClutchPoints and the media multiple times that he understood the sacrifices that had to be made and at the end of the day, he wants to be on a winning team which was an aspect he repeated after the win against the Cavs.
“That's the most important thing is to get the win,” Rozier said when talking about his thoughts after the win. “My teammates and my coaches do a great job of reminding me daily and night in and night out of who I am and just be that and we're going to live with that.”
Especially on a night that was missing crucial players like Adebayo, Herro, and Kevin Love, Rozier's energy was needed and he delivered big time. The Heat end the four-game road trip 3-1 and now start a four-game home stand beginning Friday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans where they are looking to be fully healthy as soon as possible.
At the moment, Miami is 38-31 on the season which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference. With 13 games left in the regular season, every game matters as there is little to no room for error since the Heat are trying to get out of the play-in tournament.