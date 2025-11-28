As the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a key AFC West matchup, fans are still wondering about the status of running back Omarion Hampton. As the rookie Chargers running back was limited at practice ahead of the Raiders game, his status has been revealed, one that fans are not going to like to hear.

Adam Schefter of ESPN would report that Hampton will be out once again for Sunday's game against the Raiders, having last played in Week 5, where he fractured his ankle. Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh would say, though, how “good” a week he had and that he's “on track to return,” just not Sunday.

“It was a good week,” Harbaugh said. “Really beneficial, ramping up. Everything’s on track to return, not this week.”

If there is some positive news out of the status update, it's that Hampton has a great shot to return next weekend, saying during the week that he feels “amazing.”

“Omarion Hampton said he was dealing with a fracture in his ankle. Said he feels “amazing” and hopes to be a full go once he is activated off IR,” Daniel Popper wrote on X.

Chargers' Omarion Hampton looks to come back sooner rather than later

As the Chargers made a move with Hampton to open the activation window, since the rookie star was on injured reserve, there's no doubt that the team's bye week this past set of days was helpful in his inevitable return. Harbaugh would speak about the time needed for his whole team.