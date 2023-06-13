After all these years, Michael Malone has finally won his first NBA title. This is after he led the Denver Nuggets to a 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. It was a long time coming for both the Nuggets and Malone, and you have to say that they deserve to reap the benefits of all their hard work.

Malone addressed the home crowd as the Nuggets were being presented with their championship trophy. As expected, Malone gave a special shoutout to the Denver fans who have stuck with the team through all the ups and downs. Malone then put the rest of the NBA on notice with a bold declaration:

“I've got news for everybody out there: We're not satisfied with one. We want more. We want more!” Malone said.

Coach Malone has tasted glory and he will clearly do whatever it takes to get to this point again next season. Based on how dominant the Nuggets were this season and throughout the NBA Playoffs, you can't really put this beyond them.

Nikola Jokic is still going to be the main man in Denver next season (and beyond), and so long as he's at the helm, the Nuggets have to be one of the favorites to go all the way again in 2023-24. Denver fans are obviously going to love the confidence in Coach Malone, but for now, they're definitely going to be enjoying this championship.