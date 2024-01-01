The star forward suffered the injury last game against the Jazz.

The Miami Heat began a Western Conference road trip last week. The trip spans five games and began on Dec. 28 against the Golden State Warriors with stops at the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The Heat are 1-1 on the trip so far beating the Warriors but losing to the Jazz. Jimmy Butler made his return to the Heat lineup against the Jazz but left the game with a foot injury. That same injury will keep him sidelined against the Clippers on New Year's Day as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Jimmy Butler listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers because of right foot irritation. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 31, 2023

Prior to the Jazz game, Jimmy Butler had missed the previous four games for the Heat due to a calf injury. He was able to make his return but suffered a new injury and did not return to the game. He joins an extensive injury report that also includes Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin as doubtful and Kyle Lowry and Josh Richardson as questionable.

Butler has played in 24 games for the Heat this season at a little over 33 minutes per game. He's been averaging 21.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 88.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Heat are 19-13 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have gone 7-3 in their last ten games. They are only a half game back of the fourth place Orlando Magic. This is going to be an important road trip for them despite possible injuries.