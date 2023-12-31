Jimmy Butler was just coming off a calf injury as well. Yikes!

Jimmy Butler's return from his calf injury was cut short after sustaining another health setback during the Miami Heat's Saturday showdown with the Utah Jazz.

The Heat star was forced to exit in the third quarter of the contest, with the game broadcast capturing him leaving the bench and heading to the locker room while limping. Miami eventually announced that he's ruled out for the rest of the game due to a right foot injury.

Jimmy Butler (foot) is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game, the Heat have announced. pic.twitter.com/mofN62Zxbx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2023

It's definitely a concerning turn for Jimmy Butler, especially since the Heat-vs-Jazz showdown is his first game back after a four-match absence. While the severity of his injury has yet to be revealed and it's possible Erik Spoelstra and Co. are simply being cautious of his overall health since he's just coming back, the development is bound to raise plenty of concerns about his condition.

Butler played for just 23 minutes and tallied only eight points, two rebounds and one assist. He's clearly still trying to find his rhythm after not playing for over a week, and now, he could be facing another time on the sidelines.

The Heat have won their past four games without Butler, with Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and rookie sensation Jaime Jaquez Jr. leading the way. With that said, they should be more than capable of holding the fort down even if their superstar needs some more time to recover and heal.

However, hopes are high that Butler's injury won't be long-term and that he won't have to miss plenty of games as a result.