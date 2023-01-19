Shakira and Gerard Pique have been on the headlines as of late due to the former’s viral diss track about her ex-partner’s cheating. Now, more and more people are taking a look at their relationship and what ruined it.

Many fans are asking how Shakira had a hint that Pique was cheating on her. Interestingly, the Colombian singer reportedly discovered the Spanish footballer’s infidelity because of their strawberry jam at home, per ShowNews Today.

Shakira apparently loves strawberry jam, but Pique and their kids absolutely hate it. With that said, the singer had her suspicions when she returned from promoting her music and found some of her jam eaten.

The 45-year-old artist also shared some hints about it in her music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s single “Te Felicito.” In the said clip, there was a scene were Shakira opened the fridge and found Alejandro’s head on a platter instead. In an interview where she was asked about that particular moment, Shakira explained that she opened the refrigerator to “find the truth.”

It has also been reported that Shakira eventually hired a private detective to investigate Pique’s infidelity.

Shakira and Gerard Pique started their relationship in 2011. They announced their split in June of 2022, sharing a joint statement that says: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect of their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

While things have been silent about them after that, their split and Pique’s cheating came into the spotlight again after Shakira released a song “BZRP Music Sessions Vol 53,” where the singer dissed Pique for cheating. One of the lines of the song goes, “You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded in a Rolex for a Casio,” in reference to Pique’s new beau and the woman he allegedly had an affair with when they were still together.