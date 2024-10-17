As the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks to win three straight in the preseason in the second game on a back to back, 120-111, the star of the game is easily Jimmy Butler. While eyes will be on Butler due to his contract situation, he showed that his sole focus is on winning basketball games with Miami as head coach Erik Spoelstra gave an interesting take after Wednesday's victory.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra calls Jimmy Butler a “super unique player”

In the preseason outing where the Heat's starting five played well into the third quarter, Butler finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals on an efficient eight for 11 shooting. Spoelstra would say after the game that he is a “super unique player” who excels on both sides of the ball.

“He was super efficient, activity level on defense too. He's a super unique player,” Butler said. “You know, how he can do both things at such an elite level, and doing it just 24 minutes. You know, each one of the starters have had their moments, you know, in the preseason at some point and Jimmy just wanted to make sure that, you know, he had a couple moments tonight.”

While there has always been questions about the effort level Butler puts into preseason and regular season games, he silenced those naysayers Wednesday showing intensity on both ends of the floor. Plus, Butler is still looking to have 100 percent chemistry with the starting lineup consisting of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo which the five have now played in only three games together.

Heat's Jimmy Butler plays a prank on Terry Rozier

Speaking of Rozier, he's been in a little slump in the past few games as on Wednesday, the guard scored six points while only making three of his 11 attempts from the field. He would say to ClutchPoints after the game that he was not shocked by the decision of the starters to play extended minutes in a preseason back to back since they are still in the process of building chemistry.

“Yeah, just getting that chemistry, you know,” Rozier said. “Just playing super hard on the ball, off the ball, defensively, being connected so no matter that it was a back to back, you know, just trying to make up for it. And got a lot of guys just being active and stuff like that, just feed off that energy.”

Both Butler and Rozier would be connected in this game though as the former did a prank by surprising his teammate with the exact same ring gear from the sleeves to the color of the shoes. Rozier had a positive response to the joke played by the Heat star.

“I thought it was cool, I thought it was dope,” Rozier said. “He was trolling, but it was funny.”

Miami has one more preseason game left on Friday as they travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies before the regular season opener on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic.