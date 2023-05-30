A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

First it was Jayson Tatum. Now it’s Jimmy Butler who suffered a concerning injury scare in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. Butler looked like he was in considerable pain after stepping on the foot of Celtics guard Derrick White.

Butler was able to stay in the game, but it didn’t look good for the Heat star:

Jimmy Butler winces as he steps on Derrick White's foot in the third 👀pic.twitter.com/E7BHl2Bdhe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2023

In the first play of the game, Jayson Tatum landed on an opponent’s foot on a drive. It looked like a bad ankle turn as well, but the Celtics superstar was able to remain in the game. It is clear, however, that Tatum was not a hundred percent after suffering that ankle injury so early in the game.

The same seems to be the case for Butler as well. However, the Heat talisman looked fine as Miami ended the third period with a 13-point advantage. The Heat are on the brink of taking over this game as they look to put an end to Boston’s amazing attempt to come back from being down 0-3 in this series. They did win Games 1 and 2 on Boston’s own home floor, and they’re confident that they can pull off one final win at the TD Garden.

With the season on the line for both teams, you can be sure that both Tatum and Jimmy Butler will be playing through the pain of whatever injury they may have suffered in this game. Everything will be left on the floor.