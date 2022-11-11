Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Miami Heat narrowly defeated a lackluster Charlotte Hornets team at home on Wednesday. Although they escaped with a victory, Jimmy Butler sent a stern warning to Miami after the game, per Ira Winderman.

“Sometimes we think we’re too good,” Butler said. “I hope I don’t have to score 35 ever again this season in order for us to win. But sometimes that is what’s needed.”

Jimmy Butler called out the Heat for taking things for granted at times. Miami features plenty of talent, however, they have endured a difficult start to the 2022-2023 campaign. They moved to just 5-7 on the year with the win over the Hornets. Butler led them to victory, but he believes the team is capable of more. He recently shared an NSFW bold prediction for the Heat’s season amid their lackluster start to the year.

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Jimmy Butler said via The Athletic. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f**king championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a d*mn that we started 2-5…We’ve got time, man. We’ve just got to play with a little bit more urgency and realize how fragile this thing is, trust in one another and play basketball the right way on both sides of the ball.”

Although the Heat still have time to get back on track, they will need to find consistency sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see if Jimmy Butler’s warning helps them find their footing.