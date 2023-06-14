Erik Spoelstra coached a brilliant postseason to help the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals. Despite the loss to the Denver Nuggets, Spoelstra believes that the Heat could have won it all, reports the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

“We had enough. We could have found a way to win that title this year. We just didn't get the job done and Denver beat us. … They played brilliant basketball. But we had enough.”

It is a candid response from Spoelstra and one that elicits some sympathy for the head coach. The Heat should not have made it as far as they did, so the fact that they came so close is heart wrenching for those that love rooting for the underdog. What can't be denied is that Erik Spoelstra coached a heck of an NBA Playoffs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This was the sixth NBA Finals appearance for the Miami Heat under Erik Spoelstra. He has proven time and again that he is one of the best coaches in the NBA; albeit not winning the NBA Finals this year, this could have been his best coaching display yet.

The first four NBA Finals appearances for the Heat under Spoelstra came with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Those teams were expected to make the NBA Finals, so little credit was given to Spoelstra. The fifth NBA Finals appearance then came in the bubble where the Heat were a much more respected squad.

It wasn't until this year's run where Spoelstra has earned all the credit that he has always deserved. While the Heat didn't win the NBA Finals, they can rest assured that plenty of competitive years remain in the future with Erik Spoelstra at the helm.