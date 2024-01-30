Kendrick Perkins believes it's time for the Miami Heat to trade Jimmy Butler as the Heat face midseason struggles.

The Miami Heat are riding a seven-game losing streak for the first time since 2008. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes it's time for a massive change in the Heat's locker room. Perkins believes it would be best if Miami trades Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline in February.

“It's time for the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler to go their separate ways… They need to trade him to a team that can compete for a title this season… They aren't going to go on a run again,” said Perkins on ESPN NBA.

Miami is currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, flirting with a record below .500. They haven't just lost in the past week. The Heat have gotten obliterated at home. They were dominated against the Celtics last week and rode the same wagon against the Suns on Monday. Miami isn't losing close games, they're getting outplayed for 48 minutes.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra and Butler have spoken about the Heat's struggles, both confused about the next step. The Heat recently traded for Terry Rozier to help boost Miami's scoring, but he's been thrown into the fire and hasn't really added a winning spark. Miami's offensive efficiency has been abysmal. They can't seem to find consistency from their bench, despite having the deepest roster they've had in years.

While they pride themselves in being a gritty, defensive team, that side of the floor hasn't been too favorable either. The lack of communication has been highlighted on the defensive end, largely due to so many switched lineups in Spoesltra's system. Trading Butler would only mean one thing. The Heat would plan to rebuild and work their way back to the top of the standings in the next few years. For Pat Riley and Miami, that's never been an option. Perkins' comment may poke fun at the Heat's struggles, but Miami is focused on winning an NBA title right now, not in the future.