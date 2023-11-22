Heat big-man Kevin Love talks about his return to Cleveland as Miami takes on the Cavaliers Wednesday night.

While Miami Heat star Kevin Love won't be playing in tonight's game against his former team in the Cleveland Cavaliers due to “personal reasons,” it's still going to be a reflective night for the big-man. In an interview with Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, he talked about returning to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the city of Cleveland itself as the team tries to win two games in a row.

“I think it will be emotional. But I think you can feel there’s a really good energy here [with the Heat], and I feel at home within our group and with what we want to get accomplished,” Love said. “I think at first, it was a bumpy transition. I think it is with anybody trying to find their place in a new organization, especially after 8.5 years there. But I definitely feel like this has been a great landing spot for me.”

Head coach Erik Spoelstra is always quick to compliment Love and what he brings to the Heat. Despite being in the twilight stages of his career, he brings a massive veteran leadership and fits within the “Heat Culture” that represents the team.

“I think the transition that he’s made at this stage of his career, most former All-Stars can’t or aren’t willing to do it,” Spoelstra said. “And he’s really a star in that kind of role. He’s really important for our group because he’s the connector of all connectors. He’s really like our emotional leader.”

Love is the ‘connector of all connectors'

Currently on the season, Love is averaging 7.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. While those statistics don't jump out of the page, he's seen as Spoelstra said, the “connector of all connectors.” Spoelstra emphasized that he does whatever it takes to make the team better.

“He just wants to win at this stage of his career, he just wants to do whatever it takes, however he can help to get our team to win. And there’s a karma to that if you’re pure with your intentions. And even at this stage, it’s a sacrifice. But he’s willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team and it’s a great example for everybody else to try to do what we’re trying to do. I love the role that he’s carving out right now.”

Love still learning from his peers

Even with the aforementioned statistics that may not seem productive, he's taken over the role at backup center at the moment in the most recent stretch. It's an unexpected turn as Thomas Bryant, who impressed in the start, was expected to be in that role. In Love's absence though, Bryant should be a huge part in Wednesday's game.

Love talked about his approach in how he sees every person as a “superior” and even at his age of 35-years old, he's still trying to learn from anyone. He even connects that to his play on the court, but also in life outside of basketball.

“I just feel like every person here is my superior and that I can learn from them,” Love said to The Miami Herald. “I don’t keep it at just basketball, I like to really get to know my teammates, where they’re from and just be 100 percent unapologetically myself and authentic. I’m very flawed both on and off the court. I think I own that, as well. So I think people tend to gravitate to maybe some vulnerabilities and some shortcomings more than they do huge successes.”

Love isn't close to thinking about retiring

For Love, there's no doubt that he's in the late part of his career, but he has no plan to retire in the near future. He's even mentioned as taking a “leadership and mentor role” per Chiang.

“I want to play as long as possible, and I mean play,” Love said. “But also, whether it’s year 18, 19, 20, whatever it may be, however long I decide to do it and that fire is still going, I would step into a leadership and mentor role as a player, I think that’s something I can definitely grow into. If that’s something that this team wants to do, I would happily and gladly do it. But I certainly want to play and impact on the floor as much as I can, as long as I can.”

The Heat are currently 9-5 heading into the matchup against the Cavaliers which puts them at fourth in the Eastern Conference. Miami is currently in the midst of a five-game road trip where they return home on Nov. 28 where they face the Milwaukee Bucks as a part of the NBA In-season tournament in group play.