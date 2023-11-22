The Miami Heat take on the Cleveland Cavaliers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Miami Heat are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Heat-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Heat are 9-5 to begin this season, and they are coming off a 1-1 stint in Chicago. Miami has won eight of their last 10 games, though. Bam Adebayo is the leading scorer while Tyler Herro continues to nurse his ankle injury. Adebayo is scoring 22.5 points per game to go along with 10.2 rebounds. Jimmy Butler is scoring above 20 points per game, as well. The only other player on the Heat above 10.0 points per game is Duncan Robinson. He is scoring 15.1 points per game on 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers are a little but disappointing this season, but they are still not bad. At 8-6, the Cavaliers have played well, but their winning record is due to their four-game win streak. Donovan Mitchell leads the team in scoring with over 29 points per game. However, Mitchell is working through a hamstring injury and will miss another game Wednesday night. Darius Garland is the leading scorer of all active players. He is averaging 21.0 points per game to go along with 6.0 assists. Caris LaVert is playing well this season, but he is questionable for this game with a knee ailment.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Cavaliers Odds

Miami Heat: -3.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 210 (-110)

Under: 210 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Sun

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami plays some pretty good defense, and they will have to in this game. The Heat allow the seventh-fewest points in the NBA at just 108.9. This is the type of defense the Heat need to play in this game. Miami does know how to score a little bit, but defense will win this game.

The key to playing good defense is slowing down the pace. Miami does a great job playing to their place and forcing teams to run an offense. If the Heat allow this to turn into a track meet, they will struggle. Slowing down the pace of play, and making sure the Cavaliers do not get many good shots will help the Heat cover the spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

One could definitely make the excuse that not having Donovan Mitchell is enough to bet against the Cavaliers. However, Mitchell has not played the last three games, and the Cavaliers have won all of them. In those three games, Garland has picked up the slack. He is scoring 28.7 points per contest while collecting 5.7 assists, and grabbing 3.7 rebounds. As a team, the Cavaliers are 3-1 without Mitchell, and they score 116.0 points per game. Mitchell is a difference maker on the court, but the Cavaliers know how to win without him. If Cleveland, and Garland, can continue to play as they have the past three games, they will cover the spread.

Final Heat-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. Both teams are without their leading scorer, and it will show. By that I mean the under should hit in this game. As for which team will cover the spread, I like the Cavaliers. They are playing good basketball, and they get to play at home.

Final Heat-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers +3.5 (-110), Under 210 (-110)