In a highly anticipated move, the Miami Heat are closing in on a deal with five-time All-Star Kevin Love, according to the Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Love will play a crucial role in Miami, as the Heat lack enough 3-point threats to keep up with the high-octane offenses they’re sure to face in the playoffs. Though shooting just 35.4 percent from 3-point range this season, Love shoots 37.2 percent from beyond the arc for his career. He ranks 19th in the NBA among active players with 1,536 career 3-pointers.

Following their agreement with Love, the Heat will likely turn their attention to the depth behind big man Bam Adebayo, as Winderman reports that Miami is “trending” towards signing veteran center Cody Zeller.

Zeller hasn’t played a game yet this season, as he was waived by the Utah Jazz in October after signing a non-guaranteed, one-year minimum contract.

Though not the most productive big man, Zeller has a high basketball IQ, is mobile (for his size), and can score a bit too. The 6-foot-11, 240 pound Zeller averaged 5.2 points per game last season on 56.7 percent shooting from the field. He averaged a career-high 11.1 points per game in the 2019-20 season while playing just 23.1 minutes per contest.

Both Love and Zeller will help the Heat on the boards, which is another glaring weakness for them. Often playing undersized, adding two true big men will give them additional length in the paint. Neither Love nor Zeller possess the strength of a player like Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams but both know how to clean the glass.