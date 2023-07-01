Kevin Love, who joined the Miami Heat after being released by the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through the 2022-23 season, plans to run it back in Vice City with Jimmy Butler and the rest of Miami.

Love is reportedly returning to the Heat, though no details about the deal have been revealed, per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press.

Love was a key part of the Heat squad that made it all the way to the NBA Finals in the past 2022-23 playoffs. While he seemingly lost his role in Erik Spoelstra's rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Miami head coach brought him back in the Finals against the Denver Nuggets and even started him from Games 2 to 5 of the series.

In 21 games he played for the Heat during the regular season, he averaged 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. In the postseason, he nearly identical numbers with 6.9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.2 dimes in 20 outings.

Kevin Love's return is certainly vital for the Heat, especially after the team lost Gabe Vincent to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Purple and Gold stole the scoring guard with a three-year, $33 million offer that he simply couldn't refuse.

With Love set to be back, he is expected to provide more quality minutes for Miami and potentially get some starting minutes as well.

Heat sign Josh Richardson as well

In a related move, the Heat have also signed veteran wing Josh Richardson on a two-year, $6 million deal.

It's actually going to be Richardson's second stint with the Heat, who drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft. Richardson played for Miami until the team traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in a package that landed them Jimmy Butler.

Now, he's back in the franchise where it all started. He also has a legitimate chance to contend for the title, especially after Miami's relatively successful run in the postseason.