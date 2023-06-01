The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will play Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET in Denver. Heat reserve Kevin Love isn’t likely to be confused with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic anytime soon.

Still, Love’s game does have similarities that only basketball purists may notice.

Recently, the Heat big man spoke with reporters on the one aspect that may remind fans of Jokic.

It’s a skill once possessed by former Blazers big man Bill Walton as well as former Bullets big man Wes Unseld. Jokic is on a historical pace, but Love thinks he can match him in one respect.

"It's definitely close… He's definitely up there with the [Wes] Unseld's, with the [Bill] Walton's. I would throw myself in that mix of 4-5 guys." Kevin Love on whether he or Nikola Jokic throws better outlet passes 😅 (via @HarrisonWind)pic.twitter.com/QCQ0kbEZAu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 1, 2023

The veteran Heat big man’s legendary outlet passing skills have been on display lately. He found Max Strus for a “touchdown pass” in the second round of the playoffs against the Knicks.

Max Strus was on the receiving end of this latest Kevin Love touchdown outlet pass 🙌 Heat up 21-10 on the Knicks late in the 1st quarter of Game 3.pic.twitter.com/3PdyfwuGMr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

Love has averaged 6.9 points per game in 18 minutes so far during the NBA Playoffs. He may be asked to defend Jokic at some point, although likely not for long stretches. Heat star Jimmy Butler said it will take all five guys on the floor to guard Jokic.

The UCLA alum’s rebounding and passing have been strong recently. He’s averaged 5.8 rebounds, good for third on the Heat roster this postseason.

Jokic has dominated the 2023 postseason. The Serbian Nuggets superstar has averaged 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.1 steals for Denver.

With the Heat’s Game 7 win in Boston, Love continued an amazing streak in the Eastern Conference Finals. Love will be playing in his fifth NBA Finals.

The Heat big man has won just one championship during his time in the NBA, in 2016. The hope for Miami fans is that he gives the team enough of a spark to knock off the favored Nuggets en route to his second.