Miami Heat point guards Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry are both questionable to play in Friday’s do-or-die play-in tournament game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Vincent is dealing with a hip injury suffered in the Heat’s disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in opener. He was able to finish the game after slipping and heading to the sidelines. However, Vincent apparently missed Thursday’s practice due to a back ailment and insisted to reporters that he plans to be available with the season on the line Friday night.

Lowry, overtaken by Vincent as Miami’s starting point guard late in the regular season, has been listed as questionable to play with left knee soreness every game for the past few weeks. Though the injury dogged him throughout 2022-23, Lowry came alive when Miami needed him most on Tuesday, exploding for a game-high 33 points and six three-pointers on just 16 shot attempts.

Expect both Vincent and Lowry to play against the Bulls, who are coming off a stirring comeback victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. Chicago is the first 10 seed to ever win a game in the play-in tournament. The winner of Friday’s contest will earn the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, meeting the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

The Heat and Bulls tipoff at 4:00 (PT) on Friday.