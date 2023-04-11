Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Miami Heat won’t be 100 percent healthy when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In battle for the no. 7 seed, with Kyle Lowry landing on the injury report due to his bothersome knee issue.

Lowry has been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s crucial showdown due to a left knee soreness. Of course it didn’t come as a surprise since it has been normal for Lowry to get that status ever since he returned from a 15-game absence last March due to the same health setback. Still, it is a concerning development for Miami considering how much they need to win against the Hawks in order to make the playoffs.

While Lowry’s play has declined this 2022-23 season, he is expected to be a crucial part of the Heat’s run in the playoffs–if they make it. Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from the field this campaign.

Lowry did feature for Miami in their final regular season game against the Orlando Magic, so there is some hope that he would be able to suit up in their meeting with the Hawks.

Miami could really use his help, especially with Atlanta expected to be in full health. Aside from Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic has been ruled out, while Max Strus is listed as probable due to a finger issue, per Anthony Chiang of Miami Herald.

If the Heat lose to the Hawks, they will have to play the winner of the Toronto Raptors-Chicago Bulls game for the right to get the no. 8 seed. Sure enough, Miami wouldn’t want to go through that trouble if they can already secure their playoff spot against Atlanta.