Kyle Lowry managed just 20 minutes for the Miami Heat in their NBA Play-In Game victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Heat are back in action again on Sunday to kick off their opening-round playoff series against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the mighty Milwaukee Bucks, and at this point, Lowry’s status for that all-important matchup remains in question as the veteran continues to nurse a nagging knee injury.

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Bucks

Lowry has been dealing with a sore left knee for a while now, and it’s going to be the same case for him on Sunday. The 37-year-old is currently considered questionable to play, per Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Given the magnitude of Sunday’s contest, Lowry should be able to play through the injury again. However, it’s likely that the Heat will limit his minutes on the court if he is indeed cleared to play. It also wouldn’t be surprising if Miami waits until close to tipoff before making a final decision on the six-time All-Star’s status.

In other injury news, Gabe Vincent is also listed as questionable to play for the Heat due to a right hip injury. Vincent came into the Heat’s last two games as questionable as well, but he was able to play in both games. This should be the case again on Sunday.

It’s Giannis and the Bucks who get to host Game 1, with Milwaukee holding home-court advantage in the series. The Heat may be the underdogs here, but you can be sure that they will be giving the Bucks a formidable challenge.