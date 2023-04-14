Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Miami Heat will look to keep their season alive against the Chicago Bulls in the 2023 Play-In Tournament. The eighth seed in the Eastern Conference is up for grabs and both squads are looking to make it back to the postseason. But, before the Heat try to keep their season alive, a big question must be asked: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Kyle Lowry’s status for Heat vs. Bulls in 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

Lowry is listed as questionable with left knee soreness on the NBA injury report. He played 32 minutes in the Heat’s first play-in loss against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring a game-best 33 points on 11-16 shooting to go along with five assists and four rebounds.

Against a Bulls team that will likely pack the paint against the Heat, Lowry and his shooting will be key. As he faces off against former co-star DeMar DeRozan, he will have to create a lot of scoring opportunities for Miami and play solid defense.

The Heat have two other injuries: Gabe Vincent (right hip pointer) is also listed as questionable while Nikola Jovic (back spasms) is out. The Bulls’ only injury is Lonzo Ball, who remains out after undergoing surgery on his left knee. The winner of the game will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The answer to the question of if Kyle Lowry is playing tonight vs. the Bulls seems likely to be yes given that their season is on the line. But this far out from the 7:30 P.M. EST game time, it is not a certainty.