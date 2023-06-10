The Miami Heat lost Friday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets behind a 27-point performance from Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon shot 11-for-15 from the field and 3-for-4 from behind the three-point arc in a game the Nuggets went on to win by a final score of 108-95.

The Heat are now on the brink of elimination for just the second time this postseason, as they are trailing in this NBA Finals three games to one.

After Miami's crushing Game 4 loss, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem spoke to the media and fired NSFW messages at doubters claiming the Nuggets are the more talented team, per a recent article from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes:

“I don't know what the f— they're talking about with that s—. Yes, we have some undrafted players, but they're also talented players and we've made it this far. We just have to limit our mistakes.”

“They got 20 points off our f—ing [14] turnovers. That s— can't happen. But I believe in this team just like I did on those teams when we had D-Wade and LeBron [James]. I have no doubt we'll respond accordingly.”

Udonis Haslem, 43, is one of the most accomplished players in Miami Heat history. He has spent 20 years playing for the storied Miami Heat organization, and during this time, he has won three NBA titles in 2006, 2012, and 2013 and has been to six NBA Finals. Over the last five-plus seasons of his playing career, though, he's served more of a coaching and mentor role, considering his advanced age.