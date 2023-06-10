The Denver Nuggets picked up their second straight victory over the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals in Game 4 on Friday night to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Denver is just one win away from being crowned champions, and a big reason for that is because of Aaron Gordon, who was stellar in Game 4 for the Nuggets. And after the game, star center Nikola Jokic made sure to give Gordon his due praise.

Gordon was the best player on the floor for the Nuggets in this one (27 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 11-15 FGM), as he picked up the slack of Jokic, who spent the night in foul trouble, and Jamal Murray, who shot just 5/17 from the floor. This wasn't lost on Jokic, who called out Gordon for his star outing in Game 4 to put the Nuggets on the verge of winning the 2023 NBA Finals.

"[Aaron Gordon] won us the game, he was our best player on the floor… We know what he's doing for our team and we're really thankful for him and we appreciate him a lot." —Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/bgbmoFb8EC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2023

While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray get much of the praise for the Nuggets success, and rightfully so, Aaron Gordon has been a pillar of consistency playing behind them throughout the playoffs, averaging 13.7 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the floor. It's safe to say that, without his production, the Nuggets would not find themselves in the position they are in currently.

And just like that, Denver only needs one more win to complete their main objective of winning a title this season. While much of the postseason has been about Jokic or Murray so far, it was Gordon who stepped up and delivered the goods for the Nuggets in Game 4. And if he can do so again in Game 5 on Monday night, Denver could find themselves holding some hardware when all is said and done.