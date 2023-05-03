A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Miami Heat shooter Max Strus left the action in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden after sustaining what appears to be an upper-body injury. He hobbled off the court and into the locker room to get his back checked by the Heat’s medical staff.

The good news for the Heat is that Max Strus did not seem to have suffered a serious injury, with the team announcing via Twitter that he will be able to return to action in Game 2 of this second-round series. Strus has been playing well in Game 2, as he’s already scored in double figures by the time he went to the locker room.

“#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Max Strus (lower back contusion) will return to tonight’s game vs the Knicks,” the Heat said via Twitter.

The Heat are already playing undermanned in Game 2. Heat star Jimmy Butler is sidelined by a sprained right ankle, which he sustained in the series opener last Sunday in New York. Miami is also operating without Tyler Herro, who is still recovering from surgery on his broken right hand. Herro suffered the injury early in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Max Strus is among the players Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is hoping to step up in the absence of Butler and Herro. He entered Tuesday’s showdown against the Knicks averaging just 6.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting from the floor, and 40.9 percent from behind the arc so far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.