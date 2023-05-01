The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday as the Miami Heat (44-38) visit the New York Knicks (47-35) for the second game in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 108-101 win in Game 1. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Knicks Game 1 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Heat-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Heat-Knicks Odds

Miami Heat: +7 (-112)

New York Knicks: -7 (-108)

Over: 207 (-110)

Under: 207 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Knicks

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 36-51-3 (41%)

Over Record: 46-44 (51%)

Miami picked up a massive win in the series opener as they withstood a late Jimmy Butler injury to pull out a seven-point win. While the initial prognosis looked grim, Butler looks more and more likely to suit up again in Game 2 despite the injury. As a result, the Heat stand a great chance of covering a hefty road spread considering they already beat the Knicks by seven. Additionally, the Heat found a ton of success against the Knicks during the regular season when they won two of the three matchups. That included a 15-point win in New York and a 14-point win in Miami. That being said, the Heat may need to find some offense outside of Butler considering his injury. The Heat were the lowest-scoring team in the regular season and additionally lost third-leading scorer Tyler Herro in the first round.

While it looks likely that Butler will return for Game 2, his effectiveness remains to be seen. Even if he is active, Miami would be wise to give a greater offensive load to big man Bam Adebayo. Bam delivered a solid performance in the series opener when he scored 16 points to go along with five rebounds. While he was efficient on offense with 7/13 shooting, the Heat need him to be more aggressive in Game 2. New York did a great job on Bam during the regular season as they held him to just 13 PPG in three meetings. That being said, the do-it-all center averaged 20.4 PPG and 9.2 RPG during the regular season. The Heat need him to take on a great load with Butler banged up if they want to cover in Game 2.

The X-factors for Miami in Game 2 are their guards. Between Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Kyle Lowry, the Heat likely need at least two of their guard rotation members to have big nights if they want to cover. They got two strong performances in the series opener as Vincent scored 20 points and Lowry scored 18 points to go along with six assists. Considering Lowry averaged 18 PPG against them during the regular season, he figures to be the safest bet to record another strong statistical night.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 48-36-4 (57%)

Over Record: 43-43-2 (50%)

New York struggled mightily in game one as they squandered a nine-point first-quarter lead in an eventual seven-point loss. The Knicks shot horribly from beyond the arc by draining just 7/34 threes. Coupled with a poor 12/20 night from the free-throw line and the Knicks’ offense simply did not shoot well enough to win. That being said, there certainly exists reason for optimism. New York dominated the glass and won the rebounding battle 48-39. That interior dominance translated into the box score as well as they outscored Miami 62-38 in the paint. Assuming their shooting improves closer to their season averages, the Knicks sit in a strong position to cover despite being hefty favorites in Game 2.

New York needs Jalen Brunson to continue his incredible playoff run. Brunson’s final stats were solid in the series opener. He finished with 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. However, he wasn’t nearly as sharp as he was in the first round. Brunson turned the ball over five times and shot an abysmal 0-7 from beyond the arc. Considering he averaged 20.7 PPG on 59% shooting against the Heat during the regular season, expect him to bounce back. He would benefit from a better shooting night from their role players as Josh Hart, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes combined to go 3/16 from deep. Forward Obi Toppin (4/11 from three) filled in well for the injured Julius Randle but his playing time remains up in the air.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to the Jimmy Butler injury news. All signs point toward him gutting it out in Game 2 which should drop the spread down for the Knicks. When that happens, jump on the New York bandwagon as they should bounce back at home.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -7 (-108)