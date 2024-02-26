The Miami Heat are in the midst of a big road trip with their next game coming on Monday against the Sacramento Kings. Following the major altercation that took place between the Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans, the Heat will be short-handed in addition to the multiple injuries they're dealing with. There could be help on the horizon though for the Heat as Terry Rozier is set to be upgraded to questionable against the Kings on the injury report as per Ira Winderman of Sun-Sentinel.
Terry Rozier has been out of the lineup for the Heat for the last three games due to a knee injury. His return to the court would be a welcome boost on the wing for the team as Tyler Herro and Josh Richardson are both dealing with injury issues and Jimmy Butler being suspended.
Rozier was traded to the Heat this season from the Charlotte Hornets. He had previously spent the past four seasons with the Hornets. Rozier began his NBA career as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics where he played for four seasons.
Rozier has suited up in ten games for the Heat and has moved into the starting lineup. He's been playing a little under 30 minutes per game. Prior to the injury, he had been averaging 12.6 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists with splits of 35.9 percent shooting from the field, 23.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 95.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.