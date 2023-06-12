After a long wait, Tyler Herro is finally making his return to the 2023 playoffs as the Miami Heat play the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Herro was initially ruled out for Monday's contest, but he was shockingly elevated to questionable on Monday morning. Now, the Heat have given him the greenlight to play in their must-win showdown with Nikola Jokic and co., per NBA insider Marc Stein.

The 23-year-old sharpshooter had been nursing a fractured right hand for the majority of the playoffs. Herro sustained the injury in the Game 1 of the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, and he would have been unable to see another game in the 2023 postseason had Miami not made it to the NBA Finals.

Herro was actually expected to return by Game 2 or 3 of the Finals, and so when he was sidelined through Game 4, there were fears he could no longer make it back. Fortunately, things have progressed nicely for him and the Heat.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking to reporters before Monday's do-or-die meeting with the Nuggets, head coach Erik Spoelstra opened up about Tyler Herro's status and pointed out that they are “all hands on deck.” While he didn't confirm Herro's final status, his statement was more than enough to indicate that they are going to play him.

“It's all hands on deck. We're going with our normal rotation, and then we'll see how things play out,” Spoesltra said, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

It remains to be seen if there will be some kind of limitations or minutes restriction for Herro, but if he does play well, it's unlikely Coach Spo will pull him out considering their situation. The Heat are trailing the Nuggets 3-1 and can't afford to lose, so they might as well go all-out.