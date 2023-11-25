The Miami Heat have been linked as a potential trade suitor for Zach LaVine possibly with Tyler Herro being included.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is no stranger to trade rumors. This entire summer his name came up in regards to the Heat’s interest in Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal but he ultimately remained with the team. Now as the 2023-24 season has gotten underway, Herro has once again found found himself in trade chatter, this time centering around Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

But as per Jackson, the Heat are not yet pursuing a Zach LaVine trade and even if they were, they are not willing to include Tyler Herro in a potential deal.

“But a person in close contact with the Heat front office said Miami has not been pursuing a trade for him, at least as of now,” Jackson reports. “And that’s a sensible decision, because of several reasons including future flexibility, finances and duplication with Tyler Herro’s skill set.”

Herro is currently nursing an ankle injury that he suffered back on Nov. 8. It’s kept him sidelined for the Heat’s last seven games. He’s been limited to only eight games so far this season.

When Herro was available this year, he was playing 34.0 minutes per game and averaging a career-high 22.9 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 41.0 percent shooting from the three point line and 88 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Heat are currently 10-5 and essentially in a three way tie with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers for third place in the Eastern Conference standings.