Caleb Martin will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals in spite of the fact that he popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday night's clash against the Denver Nuggets. The 27-year-old is still dealing with an illness, which may have been the reason behind his poor showing in their Game 1 loss in Denver. At this point, Martin still isn't a hundred percent, which has prompted a major lineup change for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

According to a report by NBA insider Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT, the Heat have decided to reinsert Kevin Love into the starting five in lieu of Caleb Martin, who is now expected to come off the bench:

.@JaredSGreenberg reports that the Miami Heat will start Kevin Love in place of Caleb Martin for tonight's #NBAFinals Game 2 pic.twitter.com/e83xNkW4sc — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 4, 2023

It is worth noting that Love did not even get a chance to leave the bench in Miami's last two games. The veteran recently opened up about being removed from the rotation altogether, saying that he's just going to stay ready for when his number is called. Well, that opportunity will come on Monday night as Love is given the nod as a starter.

Kevin Love in the starting lineup is not actually new for the Heat. The one-time NBA champ started 17 games in the regular season following his mid-season arrival. The five-time All-Star has been a starter for virtually his entire career and he has a wealth of experience under his belt. Love has been in this situation in the past, and perhaps it is his NBA Finals experience that has prompted Coach Spoelstra's decision to bring him back in the mix for Game 2.