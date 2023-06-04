As the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets face off in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Heat need a win to get back on track. The Nuggets owned Game 1, taking the lead in the series with the chance to make it 2-0 before traveling to Miami. The Eastern Conference underdogs will have to pull it together to snatch a win. But before the game begins, Miami is facing a serious question: Is Caleb Martin playing tonight in Game 2 vs. Nuggets?

Caleb Martin injury status for Heat-Nuggets Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals

Martin was initially listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a head injury and an illness. He missed the Heat's practice prior to game day, putting his status in jeopardy. Fortunately, he was declared available to play, albeit in a bench role as Miami decided to put Kevin Love in the starting lineup.

Caleb Martin (illness) is AVAILABLE for Game 2 vs. the Nuggets, the Heat have announced. Tyler Herro (hand) is listed as OUT. pic.twitter.com/kIcVTaklph — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

Game 1 against the Nuggets was not kind to Martin, who went off in the Eastern Conference Finals and nearly won the series MVP award over Jimmy Butler. Martin shot just 1-7, one of many Heat players to shoot poorly in the opening contest of the Finals. In order to win the 2023 NBA Finals, Butler has to get back to dominating, which would make it much easier for role players like Martin to come through.

The Heat haven't beaten the Nuggets in Denver since 2016 and are currently dealing with numerous injuries. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat. The Nuggets, on the other hand, don't have anyone listed on the injury report.

But as for the quest “Is Caleb Martin playing tonight in Game 2 vs. Nuggets,” the answer is YES.