There's no question that people are buying into A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo's romance, including their respective team's social media. After Wilson was unanimously named MVP of the league earlier, the Miami Heat's social media account didn't waste any time poking fun at their relationship.

“A’random photo of Bam on this lovely Sunday,” the account tweeted with a picture of Adebayo taking a jump shot.

Earlier in the week, Adebayo sent a cryptic congratulations after Wilson became the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season against the Connecticut Sun.

Hope everybody finds A’thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday,” Adebayo tweeted.

Before Wilson was named MVP, Adebayo tweeted one word saying “U’nanimous” with the apostrophe related to A'ja's first name.

Both Adebayo and Wilson have made cryptic tweets about each other over the past few weeks. After Wilson broke the record, the Aces' social media account tweeted “BAM!” and Wilson replied with a hilarious meme, as many people thought the account was referencing Adebayo.

A'ja Wilson wins third MVP of her career

There's no doubt that A'ja Wilson deserved MVP after her historic season this year. Wilson averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game this season. She broke the league's single-season scoring record and became the first player to score 1,000 points in a season. Wilson was also the first player to lead the league in total points, rebounds, and blocks in a season.

The Aces' social media account shared a video of when Wilson found out that she won the award and shared a message with the team.

“I cannot thank you all enough. I hope you guys understand how much you mean to me. I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y’all. We’ve been through the ringer – and we gon’ continue to go through the ringer – but one thing y’all don’t ever have to worry about is A’ja going anywhere,” Wilson said.