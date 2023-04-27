Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Miami Heat Twitter page kept the receipts on Wednesday night following their series-clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks, proceeding to troll their opponent and TNT’s Ernie Johnson.

Just take a look at this tomfoolery:

Were we supposed to fear the deer? Oops. pic.twitter.com/ytQ7cTBKHt — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 27, 2023

Oh deer 🥴 we still love you @TurnerSportsEJ pic.twitter.com/nLao2rpU5C — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 27, 2023

First, let’s shout out the Heat’s social media team for that pure gold. While it may seem a tad disrespectful to make fun of the Bucks’ “Fear The Deer” motto, they have every right. I mean, no one gave Miami a chance to win this series.

Then prior to Game 5, Johnson predicted Milwaukee would come back and advance to the second round in seven games. Boy, did that age poorly after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. absolutely collapsed in the fourth quarter.

Although most counted out the No. 8 seed Heat, we have to remember revenge was on their minds for the last two years since the Bucks swept them in the 2021 playoffs. Miami took it personally, especially Jimmy Butler.

The veteran erupted for a franchise-record 56 points in Game 4 before pouring in another 42 in the clincher, including a ridiculous game-tying bucket to force OT. Butler averaged a mind-boggling 37.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 44% shooting from downtown in the series. In other words, he went nuclear.

With the Knicks having upset the Cavs, Miami has every opportunity to get to the Conference Finals at the very least. Sure, they may be an eight-seed on paper, but the Heat is a talented team with no shortage of playoff experience.

The journey continues and I’m sure we’ll see more trolling from their Twitter page as well.