Jimmy Butler took no prisoners in the Miami Heat’s first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, playing out of his mind to lead his No. 8 seed to the second-round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. It’s the first time an 8th seed has advanced past the first round since 2012.

And he also took no prisoners in the post-game press conference on Wednesday night.

“What does it say about this team that you are sitting here now having defeated the No. 1 seed, getting ready for National TV at MSG on Saturday?” a reporter asked Butler after the team’s incredible Game 5 overtime win over the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

“Don’t we play on Sunday?” Butler shot back. “Look at you. Do your job.”

Reporter: "What does it say about this team that you are sitting here now having defeated the No. 1 seed, getting ready for National TV at MSG on Saturday?" Jimmy Butler: "Don't we play on Sunday?" R: "Sunday, sorry." JB: "Look at you. Do your job." 😳pic.twitter.com/3Wlx2YKFxI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

No one is safe from Playoff Jimmy Butler.

The 33-year-old superstar led Miami to one of the most stunning first-round playoff upsets in NBA Playoff history, scoring 42 points as the Heat staged an outrageous fourth-quarter rally before winning 128-126 in overtime on Wednesday night.

“We’re a resilient group,” he said. “We stick together through everything.”

It was an otherworldly series performance from Butler, who said before the playoffs that he wasn’t scared of any team in the NBA. And he proved that against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, as the Heat made a 16-point fourth quarter comeback to tie the game on a Butler layup with half a second left in regulation.

Butler averaged an incredible 37.6 points in the series, including a 56-point effort in Game 4.

The Heat now advance to a second-round series with the No. 5 seed New York Knicks, who completed their 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier on Wednesday.

Miami became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the postseason. The last time it happened was when Jrue Holiday’s Philadelphia 76ers beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls in 2012.

Game 1 is set for Sunday, not Saturday, at Madison Square Garden in New York, for what promises to be an electric series between Jimmy Butler’s Heat and the Knicks.