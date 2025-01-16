The drama between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler had been building up since he was suspended for seven games “due to conduct detrimental to the team” as he has made it clear he wants out. As the Heat completed their road trip without Butler, he also has wrapped up his suspension as he's absent from the injury report for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, opening an avenue for the star to make his return.

Usually, the injury report for Miami listed Butler as inactive due to a “team suspension” where Jan. 17 had been circled on fan's calendars to see if he would be returning. Butler had been reportedly meeting owner Mickey Arison Thursday on top of president Pat Riley where Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the forward doubled down his stance on wanting to be traded.

Among the reasons for the suspension, Butler said that he lost his “joy” of playing basketball after the Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 2 and responded “Probably not” when asked if it could be regained with Miami.

“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball,” Butler said. “And wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon, I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here — off the court. But I want to be back to someone dominant. I want to hoop and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that.”

The Heat had been expecting Jimmy Butler to play if deal wasn't in place

The Heat suspended Butler the next day where besides speaking about his conduct, they would say that it had been happening “over the course of the season.” The statement posted to their social media accounts would also mention how they would explore trade options though reports mentioned how the team wasn't thrilled with any deal.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks,” the statement read. “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

While they were open to receiving calls about a trade for the 35-year-old, the Heat had been expecting Butler to come back and “play in games” if a deal wasn't reached by the end of his suspension. At the moment, it seems like it will be a reality, but anything can happen between now and the game which takes place Friday night as Miami is 20-19 and ninth in the Eastern Conference.