Despite not winning a title recently, the Miami Heat have consistently been one of the most impressive teams in the league. They've gone to the NBA Finals twice, the Eastern Conference Finals three times and the Heat haven't had more than 44 wins in three of the last four seasons.

From top to bottom, this Heat organization has sustained continued success, but losing in the Finals this past season has led them to a pursuit of Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard. Miami wants Dame and he wants to go to Miami, yet trade discussions have died down slightly since Lillard first requested a trade to the Heat in July.

Tyler Herro and veteran Kyle Lowry have both heard their names come up in trade rumors pertaining to the All-NBA guard, as has recent first-round pick Nikola Jovic. Drafted 27th overall by the Heat in 2022, Jovic is a very young prospect the team has been spending a lot of time developing. Miami is hopeful that he can turn into a key contributor for them at the forward positions in due time, but they may not see this project through should the Trail Blazers want him in a trade for Lillard.

Recently asked about the trade rumors surrounding the Heat and Blazers, Jovic gave his stance on the matter, making it clear that he wants to remain in Miami.

“It’s basketball. Of course I’d love to be in Miami, those guys are great and they helped me a lot,” Jovic stated, via Christos Tsaltas. “I would really love to stay with them and compete in basketball and as a person because they are unbelievable. What happens, happens. I hope I stay there. That’s all.”

While there is still no traction on a potential deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Heat have been prepared to offer the Trail Blazers a trade package involving Herro, expiring contracts, a young player, such as Jovic, along with draft compensation.

Still just 20 years old, Jovic has plenty of room to grow and could turn into a key, contributing factor one day given his length and ability to play out on the perimeter. His best game this past year came on November 18 against the Washington Wizards, as the rookie recorded 18 points and six rebounds in 30 total minutes of play during Miami's overtime loss.

Should the Heat actually pull off a trade for Lillard, it is unlikely that Jovic will remain in South Beach, as he presents value being a recent first-round pick.